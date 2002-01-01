1904-2002

The late Baffour Osei Akoto was born to Nana Akosua Apea and Kofi Owusu Sekyere of Heman in 1904. He was the direct descendant of Asantehene Osei Bonsu. He trained as a mechanic and worked with F & A Swanzy Company (transport section).

He was chosen by Nana Sir Agyeman Prempeh II, as a senior linguist to the Asante-kingship in 1935, a position he held until his death. He occupied this office for 68 years.

He combined his role as a traditionalist with national politics in the early 1950s. He contributed to the formation of the National Liberation Movement (NLM), the main opposition party of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s Convention People's, Party (CPP), which he led.

He contributed, advocated and propelled the establishment of democracy in the country. He was among prominent politicians who opposed the dictatorial rule of the Nkrumah Government. He fought along side Dr. J.B. Danquah of Kyebi to oppose Nkrumah’s authoritarian rule.

