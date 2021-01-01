Barbara Oteng Gyasi born October 5 1964 is a Ghanain politician and the Member of Parliament of Prestea Huni-Valley constituency of the Western Region of Ghana.She is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in Ghana.

She obtained an L.L.B and an E.M.B.A from the University of Ghana as well as a Bachelor of Law from the Ghana School of Law.

