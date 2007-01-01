Bastir Samir born on May 19, 1986. Bastie is nicknamed “The Beast” He has an impressive record of knocking out all his opponents in his 15 bouts. He won the African Amateur Championships in the welterweight division in May 2007 He represented Ghana and won silver at the 2007 All-Africa Games boxing welterweight division He qualified for the Olympics 2008 in the light-heavyweight division. He relocated to the US in 2008 and won many professional bouts there.

Some of the opponents he has beaten are Mavin Blair, Jacob Alvarez, Joseph Dunn, Damon Reed, Billy Cunningham, and Greg Hacket His 6th round split draw with Lester Gonzalez in April 2011 is the only blemish on his record. In 2016, Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions signed Bastie Samir and his junior brother Issa Samir.

In October 2017, he knocked out famed Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku in a much-anticipated bout.

Samir, an undefeated former captain of Ghana’s amateur boxing team ended Bukom Banku’s 28-0-0 unbeaten record on the exciting boxing night that drew thousands of enthusiasts including former boxing champions, Ike Quartey and Azumah Nelson.

Ahead of the much-anticipated bout, Bukom Banku vowed to knock Bastie out in the 6th round, and said he was going to force him into a coma on the night, but that was not meant to be. Bastie knocked out Banku in style at the BUKOM ARENA before thousands of boxing fans.

