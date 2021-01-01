Ben Abdallah Banda was born in Abofour, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana on August 15, 1971.He is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Offinso South Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. He acquired his Bachelor of Law from the University of Ghana , And he is a Lawyer by Profession.

