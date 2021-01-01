Ben Brako has had a career spanning over 20 years. Born in Accra on 20th May, 1952 Ben took an active interest in the music and entertainment world at a very young age and yet he is one of the few musicians who took his education very serious, he holds a BA in Agricultural Economics from the University of Ghana, and BA in Media Communication Studies from East London University.

His love for singing took a serious turn when he was invited to be the lead singer in a new music group, The Flames in his secondary school, St. Augustine's College. The group became the first group in Ghana to use a melodica. They became so successful that they were instantly accepted by the public at large, when they decided to play for money during the holidays. When he got into the University Of Ghana he formed another group called Agromba Gudureba to test out his own music.

After graduating fro the University of Ghana Ben become a teacher at Achimota School. From there he worked with Alpha (W.A.) Lines ltd In Tema, as their Commercial Manager. He also worked with Kwaw Ansah in Film Africa ltd. He later formed his own consultancy dealing with the booking of cargo for ships, international money recovery and import and export trade, international money recovery and import and export trade.

His debut album Baya in 1887 brought his talents to the attention of the nation and African music lover's world wide. The album went on to win The Leisure Foundation Album of The Year 1987, and Musician of the year 1987, and also received Gold status in 1988. He was rewarded further for his musical talent by wining the ECRAG Mahogany award for consistency in highlife music in 1989. He has since released several album and toured cities around the world including London, Nottingham, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Toronto, New York, Washington DC, Connecticut, to mention a few. He continues to perform to this very day. He will always be regarded as one of the pioneers of modern highlife. He recently received a new album and he is a guest on a new reality series, Gang Stars on TV3.

