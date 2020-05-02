Award-winning actor Benard Nyarko was born and raised in Kumasi and had most of his life in Kumasi before his demise. During his prime, the on-screen character who was mainstream for the jobs he, for the most part, played in his films.

He was confirmed dead on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

He has acted with celebrities such as Nana Ama McBrown, Yaw Dabo, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Mercy Aseidu, Kwaku Manu, Agya Koo, Akrobeto and various others.

