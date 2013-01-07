Benhazin Joseph Dahah born on 8 February, 1969 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Asutifi North Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He was born on 8 February, 1969 in the town of Ntotroso in the Brong-Ahafo Region of Ghana. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Integrated Development Studies from University for Development Studies. Prior to his appointment as a member of the parliament, He worked as a Ghana Education Service teacher.

Dahah was first elected into parliament on 7 January, 2013 after contesting and winning in the 2012 Ghanaian general elections. He was then reelected to represent his constituency for a second term after he contested in the 2016 Ghanaian general elections. He obtained 54.98% of the valid votes cast.

