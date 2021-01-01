Benjamin Komla Kpodo born November 22 1953 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Ho Central Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained an M.S.C in Accounting from the University of Lagos,Nigeria,a B.S.C Administration Accounting from the University of Ghana,Teachers Cert A/ GCE from E.P Teacher Training College,Amedzofe and a Chartered Account from the Ghana Institute of Chartered Accountants.

