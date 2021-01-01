Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere born March 4 1977 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Tano South Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained an M.B.A in Finance and Accounting from the University of Professional Studies,a Bachelor of Science Administration from the University of Ghana and an H.N.D in Accounting from Sunyani Polytechnic.

