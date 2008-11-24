Berekum Chelsea Football Club is a Ghanaian professional football club based in Berekum, Brong-Ahafo, previously known as Bechem Chelsea Football Club. They compete in the Ghanaian top-flight league called the First Capital Premier League.

The board of directors heeded the advice by the Ghana Football Association to use the name Berekum Chelsea rather than the Bechem Chelsea. The Club was later moved to Bechem, its name was changed to Bechem Chelsea in conformity with its home base.

Coffie, the club's Communications Director said that preparations were underway in developing a football park at Bechem to serve as the team’s home ground.

The club's name and home kit are inspired by Chelsea, the club played at Ohene Djan Sports Stadium for their first Glo Premier League match on 24 November 2008 and won the match with a 3–2 victory against Liberty Professionals.The club started the 2010–11 Ghanaian Premier League season very strong and then eventually went on to win the league.

The Ghanaian Premier League side, have struck a partnership deal with kit manufacturing firm, Puma AG.

CURRENT SQUAD

No. Position Player

1 Ghana GK Tijani Joshua

2 Ghana DF Nicholas Opoku

3 Ghana DF Aikins Asante

6 Ghana MF Richard Adjei

7 Ghana FW Aswiome Fumador

8 Ghana MF Brimah Mohammed

9 Ghana FW Prince Gyamfie

10 Ghana FW Sadick Adams

11 Ghana FW Karim Jabila

13 Ghana DF Kelvin Kusi Poku Boateng

14 Ghana MF Safianu Awudu

16 Ghana DF Richard Adjeii

17 Ghana FW Henneh Augustine

19 Ghana FW Osei Bonsu Festus

20 Ghana MF Gabriel Ayala

21 Ghana MF Abedi Karim

22 Ghana DF Charles Appiah

23 Ghana FW Steven Owusu

24 Ghana MF Sadick Hadji Abubakar

26 Ghana DF Justice Anane p>27 Ghana GK Gideon Ahinkorah

30 Ghana GK John Moosie

45 Ghana MF Seth Appiah

Ghana FW Eric Asiedu

Ghana FW Richard Oti

Ghana FW Ameyaw Collins

Ghana FW Kingsley Osei Effah

Ghana FW Steven Owusu Kaakyire

Management

Chairman: Ghana Obed Nana Nketiah

Vice Chairman: Ghana Francis Adjei Yeboah

Director of Sports: Ghana Ralph Gyambrah

Communications Director: Ghana Isaac Amponsah

Chief Executive Officer: Ghana Nana Kwame Nketiah

Secretary & Assistant CEO: Ghana Tetteh Adu Samuel Sports

Head Coach: Ghana Asare Bediako

Assistant Coach: Ghana Randolph Armah

Head Coach U-20: Ghana Randolph Armah

Assistant Coach U-20: Ghana Gyamfi Bright Sowah

