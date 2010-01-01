Berla Addardey Mundi, (born 1 April 1988) is a Ghanaian media personality,women's advocate and voice artist. She co-hosted the 20th VGMA with Kwami Sefa Kayi.

Berla is an alumnus of St. Theresa's School, Achimota School and the University of Ghana where she studied linguistics and psychology for her first degree. She studied French at Alliance Francais. She also studied at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

She began her media career after becoming the second runner up at the 2010 Miss Maliaka beauty pageant. She worked with GHOne TV a subsidiary of the EIB Network for 5 years.She is currently with TV3 Ghana a subsidiary of Media General Ghana Limited. Berla hosted reality shows and corporate events. She hosts Africa's first syndicated show on DSTV, Moment with MO. She was recognized as the most influential Ghanaian in 2017 by Avance Media. In 2017 She won The Most Stylish Media Personality at the Glitz Style Awards Founded by Claudia Lumor.

Mundi is known for fighting for young women. She launched a mentoring and career guidance project in 2018. It aims to offer skills training to young women. Her mission is to create a world of possibilities especially for girls, by encouraging them to believe in themselves, pursue and achieve their goal. She establish the Berla Mundi foundation in 2015. In June 2019, Mundi was featured in the Visual Collaborative electronic catalog, under the Polaris series, she was interviewed alongside others from around the world.

RECOGNITION AND AWARDS

Best female events MC – Ghana Events Awards (2017)

TV female entertainment show host of the year– RTP Awards (2018)

Favorite Tv presenter – Peoples choice celebrity awards (2017)

Media Personality of the year – Glitz Style Awards (2018)[

