Bernard Koku Avle also known as Bernardino Koku Avle born 20 May 1981 is a Ghanaian media personality, broadcast journalist, public speaker. He is the current host of Citi FM's morning show The Citi Breakfast Show and the host of the Point Of View Show on Citi TV. He also moderates and facilitates local and international conferences occasionally.

He completed his basic education at the University of Ghana Primary School Legon. He went to the Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School for his secondary education. He then got admission into the University of Ghana, Legon where he obtained a Bachelors of Arts in Economics with distinction. He further went to the Warwick Business School in the UK as a Chevening Scholar to obtain his MBA in Marketing.

He is a broadcast journalist and also Director of News Programming at Citi FM, one of Ghana's most influential radio stations. He is also a member of the governing council of the Global Marketing Network in Ghana. As a founding director of iJourno Africa, he trains and creates opportunities for participants to practice citizen journalism and equip them with tools to cover local issues.

In 2016 Bernard would campaign against illegal small scale mining also known as Galamsey which has been destroying Ghana's water bodies helping it become a national election issue. The Ghana Chamber of Mines gave his show an excellence award for the work he did for Galamsey.

