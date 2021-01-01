Bernard Okoe-Boye born January 25 1982 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Ledzokuku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a Masters Degree in Public Health from Hamburg School of Applied Sciences,A1 Certificate in German from Goethe Institute;Accra,B.S.C in Medicine and Surgery from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a medical license from Medical and Dental Council.

