Bernice Adiku Heloo born September 24, 1954 is a Ghanaian politician and the Member of Parliament for Hohoe Constituency.

She obtained an A level from OLA Senior High School,a B.A from the University of Ghana, M.Phil Adult Education from the University of Ghana . M.ED,Literacy for Rural Development from the University of Manchester and a Doctorate from the Swiss Management Centre University.

