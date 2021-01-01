Menu › Country › People › Politics ›
Bernice Adiku Heloo
- Date of Birth:
- 1954-09-24
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Bernice Adiku Heloo born September 24, 1954 is a Ghanaian politician and the Member of Parliament for Hohoe Constituency.
She obtained an A level from OLA Senior High School,a B.A from the University of Ghana, M.Phil Adult Education from the University of Ghana . M.ED,Literacy for Rural Development from the University of Manchester and a Doctorate from the Swiss Management Centre University.
