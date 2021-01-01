The Ghana women's national football team is the national team of Ghana and is controlled by the Ghana Football Association. They are nicknamed the Black Queens.

Head coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo

Assistant Coach Anokye Frimpong Nana Andy Sinasen

Goalkeepers Trainer Raymond Fenny

Team Doctor Kate Boachie Agyeman

Pysiotherapist Margaret Foli

Team Nurse Rosemary Aseidua Anita Wiredu

Welfare Manager Patience Quarshie

