Black Queens
The Ghana women's national football team is the national team of Ghana and is controlled by the Ghana Football Association. They are nicknamed the Black Queens.
Head coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo
Assistant Coach Anokye Frimpong Nana Andy Sinasen
Goalkeepers Trainer Raymond Fenny
Team Doctor Kate Boachie Agyeman
Pysiotherapist Margaret Foli
Team Nurse Rosemary Aseidua Anita Wiredu
Welfare Manager Patience Quarshie
