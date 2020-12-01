Borax, born Kojo Folson was the 2000-2002 Ghana Music Awards winner for the best instrumental album. During his childhood Borax spent several years learning to play both the piano and clarinet before finally deciding on the guitar as his instrument of choice.

In 1997 Borax recorded his first solo album entitled African Guitar Collection.Borax then followed up his initial success with another solo album as well as several solo concerts. In addition to his solo work Borax has also been featured with many other artists on their albums.

www.ghanaweb.com