BRADEZ is a Multi- talented musical duo,made up of two blood brothers by the names of Kwaku Nsiah-Boamah (Flow King-Stone) and Kwaku Nsiah-Amankwah (Kunta Kinte).Flow King-Stone, is a BSc Bio-Chemistry graduate of KNUST (2007) and Kunta Kinte is a Social Science student of University of Ghana (Legon). Versatile musicians who have mastered the art of rap,singing,showmanship, keyboard planning and thereby dedicated to releasing quality music to inspire and promote joy and happiness in their cherished listeners.They are thereby referred as one of the ‘Most Talented Rappers in Africa’.

Coupled with multiple nominations,Bradez have won the Ghana Music Award 'Most Popular Song of the Year' (2009 with Simple) and Museke Online Award for 'West African Song of the Year' (2009 with Simple ).

They have an album called ‘Conquer the world’ with tracks including Nana Ama, Ego bee, Wossop and Wossop (Remix ft. Kwaw Kesse), Ye ko yanim, Blow ya mind, Me do me Ghana, Life, 21 salute (ft. Stonebwoy), and other wonderful tracks.This upcoming album features some of Ghana and Africa’s finest musicians and artists such as Kwaw Kesse, Edem, D Black, Stonebwoy, Jai Amore, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Sarkodie, Dr Cryme, Dampoo, RnM, 9ice (from Nigeria) and a few more both local and international acts. Bradez have performed on several big stages both home and abroad and with the hits they have recently released, are set to perform on a more international shows in the very near future.

www.ghanaweb.com