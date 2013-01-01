Ghana Famous People

Bradley Nii Koi Barley popularly known as Bradley Barley born December 3, 1994, is a Ghanaian singer, model, designer, and socialite, and the son of Hon. Happy Ogbooh Maccarthy Darku (Ghanaian Politician), breaking into the Ghanaian entertainment scene in 2013 with his first single “My Thing.”

February 28, 2013, was his first music performance at the University of Ghana “Aketesia Fashion Show,” where he performed “sexually” on Ghanaian fashion designer Beatrice Arthur.

In 2014, he relocated to China to study Fashion Design at Shenzhen University. During his stay in China, he continued pursuing music and went on 3 solo tours in China (2015-2019).

His success with entrepreneurship and fashion has won him awards in China, making him an “International Star.”

Bradley Barley established his apparel brand (Behave) with a flagship store in Ghana.

Bradley Barley started his apparel brand (2014-2018) “Behave,” which sold in China and Ghana, later exclusively in North America. The clothing brand extended to accessories including bracelets, phone cases, hair dyes, and home decor, making him the “RICHEST KID” in Ghana.

In the film, he featured in Juliet Ibrahim’s 2013 “Number One Fan” and played himself.

Bradley Barley has developed a significant presence in the nightlife scenes across China, hosting famous clubs like MUSE and lounges like Helen’s. Barley has a passion for hospitality and stays at Sofitel Hotels & Resorts (Guangzhou) and Sheraton Hotel (Jinzhou) during school breaks.

Bradley Barley flies Emirates Airline, which is one of two flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates.

With his recent move to Ghana in 2019, he has consulted for Coca-Cola, Puma, and Best Western Premier Hotel, and collaborated with Bacardi and Verizon.

Bradley Barley launched a bartending business in 2021, inspired by his time at Coca-Cola, with its first product being Motor Mojito (spicy craft mojito cocktail) which is exclusively sold online, with occasional pop-ups at weddings and social parties.

Years after being in the entertainment industry, he established his own entertainment company (B.B MANAGEMENT) in 2021 with representation in the United States of America, South Africa, and Ghana. The “Fireworks & Champagne: Mansion World Tour” will be the first-ever official project for the entertainment company.

The Business Executive Magazine included Bradley Barley on their list of “Brands To Watch” in 2023. Both critics and admirers have described him as the notion of being famous for being famous and being an “It boy”.

Bradley Barley is Ghana’s “PRINCE OF DECEMBER” according to sources.

On December 30, 2022, he teased his followers with a cosmetic brand called “BL?SIAN” on Instagram, which is a skincare line for men: Designed with the help of skincare gurus in the USA. BL?SIAN is guided by Bradley Barley’s wellness and body journey.

He is estimated to be worth US$5 million as of 2023. Barley has become more politically active by advocating for human rights. In 2021, he got nominated for the “Social Entrepreneur” Award at the Humanitarian Awards Global.

Bradley Barley is regarded as one of Ghana’s greatest creatives of his generation. Barley is still signed to Exopa Modeling Agency. He also signed to TAG Collective Agency in New York in 2023.

Early Life and Education

Bradley Nii Koi Barley was born on December 3, 1994, in London, United Kingdom, to Richard Barley and Rita Ogbooh Maccarthy. He was raised partially by his aunt, Comfort Maccarthy, in Palmers Green, London, and later was sent to Ghana.

He lived with his grandmother Dayome Akwafo aka “Yayo“ and his father. His mother relocated from Virginia, USA, to Accra, Ghana, and later remarried the late Dr. Daniel D. Darku (former Chief Director of Roads and Highways, Ghana). Dr. Daniel D. Darku became a stepfather to Barley and raised him as his own. He was later fathered by Mr. Zac Bentum.

He attended primary school at British Curriculum School, East Airport International School, and transferred to The Roman Ridge School in Ghana. Bradley Barley graduated from Liaoning Shihua University in 2019, with a Degree in Business Management in China.

He was honored by the university for his work and was the best business student in his year group in 2019. Bradley Barley speaks English and Chinese.

It is rumored that Bradley Barley has Dutch ancestry.

Career Beginnings (2013-2016)

Before music, Bradley Barley signed with Exopa Modeling Agency in Ghana in 2013. Bradley Barley is famous for giving a lap dance to Ghanaian Fashion designer Beatrice Bee Arthur in his teens.

Bradley Barley was nominated for Teen Choice stylist at the Ghana Teen Choice Awards in 2014. Bradley Barley recorded his first song “My Thing” with Ghanaian award-winning producer Datbeatgod FKA Fresh.

He promoted the single through traditional media and his infamous radio interview on Sunny FM shocked everyone in Ghana due to his speaking voice. He, later on, was booked to perform at Music Music but couldn’t make it due to personal reasons.

Bradley Barley was introduced to Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, by Ebenezer Denzel Amanor. Upon several calls and meetings with Bola Ray, he met Shatta Wale at the Empire Entertainment Office near Radio Gold FM.

It’s believed that in 2014, Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, said to Bradley Barley inside the Empire Entertainment office “You have a nice voice, you will be famous.”

Bradley wrote a Teen Fiction book titled “BONAFIDE: A SOCIALITE NOVEL VOL.1” in 2014 during his time in China.

He later connected with his talented school friend Aaron, popularly known as Dugud, and released 7 singles which Bradley Barley will tour China with.

Bradley Barley featured Ghanaian dancehall artiste Kamelyon on his 2016 modern dancehall single “Feeling You.” The single was written by both Bradley Barley and Kamelyon. Kamelyon produced their collaboration. In 2015 he did his first solo China tour “REWIND TOUR”.

Breakthrough (2017-2019)

During the music tours and schooling, he made time to have dinners with the Ghanaian ambassadors to China and expressed his need to do more and carry Ghana to the next level in terms of entertainment and living in China as a foreigner. He expressed some of his frustrations to Ambassador Edward Boateng (Ambassador to China). His relations with the high in society made him a target to foreign women in China to date.

After his “BK TOUR” in 2016, he ventured more into fashion and styled all his tour looks and appearance. By 2017, his urban wear line was being sold all over China and Ghana and extended to Canada and parts of North America, until production stopped before his 2019 H.I.M Tour.

The following year, he released Addiction and went on the “Addiction Tour” which had shows in Nanchang, Shenyang, and Wuhan.

On April 8, 2019, Bradley Barley turned his music catalog into a play for a private audience in Fushun, China, and announced his H.I.M TOUR.

The “H.I.M TOUR” (He Isn’t Mediocre) was his last music tour before his break in the music. The show made stops in Shenyang, Nanchang, Jinzhou, and Fushun and a stop in Dalian to see his girlfriend Makaita Mafuba. The concert was an hour long.

Continued Exposure (2019-2021)

In 2019, after graduating in China before COVID-19, he worked in The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana in the Marketing and Commercial Department. He represented Coca-Cola at the 2019 Ghana’s Year of Return events such as Afrofuture FKA Afrochella and Detty Rave.

He entered the nightlife scene in 2021, managing “The Luxe Lounge” in East Legon, Accra-Ghana, and managing the Zara Coffeeshop and restaurant at the Airport Residential area, owned by the Yamusah Group of Companies. After months of work and getting into hospitality, he started hosting again in Ghanaian clubs and lounges. Comeback (2021-2023)

In August 2021, Bradley Barley launched a transportation business and partnered with Jumia.

Also in 2021, he hosted the vibrant Jamaican dancehall Pine & Ginja event at Pearly Gates at East Legon, Accra-Ghana. He attended the event with his friend’s cousin Skeether, Micheal Blackson & Mendecees from Love and Hip Hop Fame.

In December 2022, he invited Model Alton Mason to visit him in Ghana. Alton couldn’t make it due to his modeling schedule. Amara La Negra from Love and Hip Hop Miami fame was also a show due to having twin babies.

On February 12, 2023, Bradley Barley hosted the only online after-party in Ghana, West Africa, to celebrate Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance.

Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Now the Most-Watched of All Time.

In 2023 he signed to TAG Collective in New York, USA. Bradley Barley's booking fee is in the starting range of $40,000-$74,999. He is currently getting ready to go on tour in 2024 (Fireworks & Champagne: Mansion World Tour) starting in Maryland, USA.

Relationships

In October 2019, Bradley Barley’s relationship with a Zimbabwean makeup artist, Makaita Mafuba, was over. In spring 2023, rumors of him cheating popped up on social media and he responded using his patreon platform to address the cheating allegations. Ever since then, he has been single. Religion

Bradley Barley is a Christian and has described himself as “not hypocritical” and attends Nissi Life Church, Accra-Ghana. Controversy

In February 2013 Bradley Barley gave a lap dance to German/Polish/Russian and Ghanaian Fashion Designer Beatrice Bee Arthur.

Initially, the general crowd and public were very uncertain if they were watching a man or a woman on stage, it was halfway confirmed when the only guests in the audience to receive a lap dance were women.

Due to the controversy, Bradley Barley added lap dancing to all his music tour performances in China.

In October 2017, Bradley Barley was nearly rendered naked on stage during his performance of “Addiction” in China.

Rumors about Bradley Barley’s sexuality have been in the media since.

Health

Bradley Barley is allergic to extreme heat and freshly painted walls. According to reports from Rabito Clinic in Accra Ghana, a burning sensation occurs when Barley’s body reacts to a certain degree of heat which causes skin rashes.

He started getting migraines before his travels back to London (2004-2005). The doctors advised him to stay away from starchy foods.

Bradley Barley wears medicated glasses.

Wealth

In 2023, Business Executive Magazine named him a brand to watch 2023. His estimated net worth is US$5 million. In 2021 he got into real estate and started his own Airbnb in his mother’s hometown (Ada, Ghana) and named it “@imbradleybarley: Home in Ada.” The rental closed down for renovation in June 2021 and hosted its first social experiment “Hostages Pt.2” in November 2022. The Airbnb business attracted wealthy and affluent people, making him meet the Daughter of the Ambassador to Chile.

Bradley Barley makes money from his music catalog, hosting, and real estate. THUG ATTACK

In September 2021, news broke of Barley’s attack in Labadi, Ghana. Bradley Barley’s car was attacked, the robbers stole valuable items from the car and shattered the driver’s window glass.

This would be the second time he had been attacked. Bradley Barley was attacked at the Chalewote festival in 2017 during his promotion of “Addiction” produced by Dugud. He shared his attack in an exclusive video he filmed with Counselor Elom from the Elom Foundation and spoke about his attack during the festival.

Legal

A day after his 28th Birthday, Bradley Barley decided to seek legal advice from Legal Afrique Unlimited about suing Kona Lounge for defamation. This story gained wide coverage in the nightlife and created a buzz on social media. Barley documented the process for his followers.

His followers shared their thoughts with him on their experience at the said lounge in his DMs on Instagram. After advice from political and influential people in Ghana, Barley dropped the defamation case against kona Lounge in February 2023.

On December 10, 2022, Akabenezer, also known as Dr. Likee or Ras Nene, a Ghanaian famous comedian and actor known for his role in Kumawood films, used Bradley Barley’s 2016 instrumental “Feeling You” ft Kamelyon for his YouTube skit titled “THE WICKED SOLDIER AKABENEZER RETURN FROM UKRAINE WAR FOR A MISSION” streaming on YouTube. The skit has had over 74,000 views since its release. Barley’s legal team and management once again advised him not to press charges on the Ghanaian comedian for the use of copyright.

Activism

He started his own charity "BEHAVE CHARITY" inspired by his late father, Dr. Daniel Darku (former Chief Director of the Ministry of Roads and Highways). Bradley Barley organized a party for the kids at the Teshie Children's Home and donated some school supplies and foodstuffs.

The event was supported by Best Western Hotel and other companies. The following year, on the 10th of January, Bradley organized his first-ever food drive, giving food and essentials (which included toothbrushes, toothpaste, water, etc.) to the less-privileged people on the streets of Ghana. ISOCIAL (GHone) a charitable program on GHone filmed the whole process and airs on Sundays in Ghana.

In 2018, he visited Ada Foah Hospital (Ada) and donated to the children’s ward and also spent some time with the children. After the donation, he went to two villages in Ada (Alive/Alokpeme) to examine the education and to also donate to the 2 schools.

His act of love was featured in Ghanaian newspapers. 2019 was the most passionate act for the young singer as he was set to release some petty offenders from prison by paying their fines. (the process is ongoing).

Filmography

Bradley Barley played himself in Juliet Ibrahim’s film “Number One Fan.” ‘The Number One Fan' featured a cluster of stars both from Nigeria and Ghana, the likes of Juliet Ibrahim herself, Yemi Blaq, Selly of BBA The Chase fame, Keitta of BBA fame, Zainab Sheriff of BBA fame.

The premiere was attended by Alex Ekubo and a fleet of Ghanaian movie/music stars with performances from Dblack and R2bees. Bradley Barley was not in attendance at any of the film's premieres due to schooling reasons.

Award nominations and Tours

Bradley Barley was nominated for the Teen Stylist Award at Ghana’s Kids Choice Awards in 2014.

Bradley Barley won 3 Awards in China;

1. ASA Awards 2017 - MOST FASHIONABLE

2. ASA Awards 2016 - ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

3. EOY Awards 2018 - ICON Award

Bradley Barley was nominated for the Social Entrepreneur Award at the 2021 Humanitarian Awards Global in Accra, Ghana.

On February 21, 2023, he shared his sympathy with Turkey (2023 Turkey–Syria earthquake) on Instagram. He donated his 2015 EDM track “WORK UP ON IT” featuring Turkish rapper, Zorbeyks FKA Kaan Seyaar, to raise funds for the people of Turkey, this was guided by Mr. Abdul from the Turkish Embassy.

Politics

Bradley Barley was part of his mother’s political campaign team as Head of PR when she contested for the NDC Greater Accra Women Organizer in 2022.

Bradley Barley is affiliated with Ghana’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Emmanuel Adumua Bossman, Hon. Danny Anang, Hon. Hanna Louisa Bissiw, Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Mrs. Sheila Yamusah, Hon. Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Hon. Irene Naa Torshie Addo, Col Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd), COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Mr Samuel Afari Dartey, Mr. Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi.

