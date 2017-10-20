Braimah Isaac Kamoko also known as Bukom Banku born 17 August 1980 is a Ghanaian professional boxer who until 20 October 2017 had an undefeated record of 28-0-0 (21 K0).However,on October 21,2017,he suffered a TKO defeat to Bastie Samir at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana,in a seventh round.

On 7th September 2019, he defeated Rojhat Bilgetekin of Germany in the 3rd round at St George Hall in Bradford in the United Kingdom.

Braimah first rose to prominence by winning a bronze medal in the Heavyweight 1999 All-Africa Games organized in Johannesburg,South Africa in September of 1999.

Kamoko won the WBO Africa Light Heavyweight title in 2011,and the WBO Africa Cruiserweight title in 2012.However,Kamoko suffered from periods of inactivity,leading up to his lost to Samir in 2017.

