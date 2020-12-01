Bright Wireko-Brobby born January 6 1972 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency in the Central Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a B.L from the Ghana School of Law,an L.L.B from the Faculty of Law K.N.U.S.T,an M.S.C in Planning from K.N.U.S.T and a Postgraduate Diploma in Spatial Planning from the University of Dortmund.

