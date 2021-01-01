Bryan Acheampong born 27 November 1972 is a Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament of Abetifi constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party of Ghana.He succeeded Peter Wiafe Pepera, who died while in office. He is currently a Minister of State at the Office of the President.

He obtained an M.B.A in Information System from the University of Ghana,a B.S.C and an M.B.A from Johnson & Wales University,a certificate from the Ghana Institute of Journalism,H.P Accredited Sales Professional from H.P University,a certificate from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a certificate from the University of Ghana Business School.

