Cameron Duodu was born in Ghana on the 24th of May, 1937 in Eastern region, Asiakwa to be precise. He’s a poet, revered international journalist, broadcaster, novelist and an editorialist. He started his journalism practice in Ghana, but relocated to United Kingdom in the 1980s.

Cameron Duodo’s career began at a very early age - writing at school. The first story he wrote "Tough Guy In Town" was broadcasted on the radio programme “The Singing Net” and subsequently included in Voices of Ghana, a 1958 anthology edited by Henry Swanzy; it was the first Ghanaian literary anthology of poems, stories, plays and essays. His poetry was included in the anthology Messages: Poems from Ghana (Heinemann Educational Books, 1970).

In 1967, his novel “The Gab Boys” was published in London by André Deutsch. Duodu worked on a general magazine called New Nation in Ghana, before joining the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation in 1956 and rose to the position of an editor.

From 1960 to 1965, he was editor of the Ghana edition of the South African magazine Drum. In 1970, he edited the Daily Graphic, the biggest-selling newspaper in Ghana.

In the 1960s, Duodu married Beryl Karikari, a dancer and choreographer. Karikari is a great-great granddaughter of the king of the Asantes Kofi Karikari whose golden death mask, pillaged from the royal mausoleum in Kumase by a British "expedition" in the 1880s, can be found at the Wallace Collection in London".

Beryl died aged 71 on 9 February 2007, survived by her two sons with Duodu, Akwasi and Korieh, and by his two other sons, Yaw and Kofi.

www.ghanaweb.com