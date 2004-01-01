Menu › Country › People › Politics ›
Carlos Ahenkorah
- Date of Birth:
- 1966-07-20
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah born July 20 1966 is a Ghanaian politician and the Member of Parliament of Tema West constituency. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the deputy minister for Trade and Industry in Ghana.
He obtained an EMBA from the University of Ghana,a BSC in Marketing from GIMPA, a certificate in marketing, a post graduate diploma in marketing and an advanced certificate in marketing from CIM-UK.
