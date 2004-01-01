Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah born July 20 1966 is a Ghanaian politician and the Member of Parliament of Tema West constituency. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the deputy minister for Trade and Industry in Ghana.

He obtained an EMBA from the University of Ghana,a BSC in Marketing from GIMPA, a certificate in marketing, a post graduate diploma in marketing and an advanced certificate in marketing from CIM-UK.

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah was the sales executive at Jospon Consultium from 2004 to 2006,the marketing manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the manager director of J.A Plant Pool Limited from 2007 to 2012.

