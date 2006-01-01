- Date of Birth:
Refiloe Maele Phoolo born 16 December 1990, professionally known as Cassper Nyovest, is a South African rapper, dancer, songwriter, entrepreneur and record producer. Born and raised in Mahikeng, North West, he is regarded as one of the most successful artists in South Africa. In 2014, he established his own record label, Family Tree Records. Nyovest rose to fame with the release of his debut studio album, Tsholofelo (2014) which produced the successful singles "Gusheshe" and "Doc Shebeleza".
With his success of selling out tickets for his concert, Fill Up The Dome (2015) which was held at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg. The success of the event pursued Nyovest with the affix "Fill Up" to instigate more concerts in different stadiums annually, including Orlando Stadium (2016) and FNB Stadium (2017), also both in Johannesburg, Moses Mabhida Stadium (2018) in Durban, and Royal Bafokeng Stadium (2019) in North West.
Nyovest released his eponymous studio album, Refiloe, released on 31 October 2015, at his Fill Up The Dome concert. The album collaborates with several artists including The Game, DJ Drama, Stonebwoy and Casey Veggies.[7] He followed his success with his critically acclaimed third album Thuto (2018) and his kwaito-focused fourth studio album, Sweet and Short (2019 ).
Refiloe Maele Phoolo was born on 16 December 1990 in Mafikeng, a borough of North West, to Muzuki and Letsebela Phoolo. Nyovest has a sister Tsholofelo Phoolo, and his late brother, Khotso Phoolo who passed on in 2003. He attended the Sol Plaatjie Secondary School where he was an athlete and partook in various sports. Nyovest started rapping at the age of 12.In 2006, he failed his Grade 10 exams which led him moving to his grandmother's house in Potchefstroom. Therefore, in 2007, he decided to drop out of high school at the age of 16.
In 2008, Nyovest relocated to Johannesburg to pursue a career in music as a rapper and producer, after telling his parents he would rather chase his dream, which he believed would work out, rather than playing it safe and regretting it his whole life.
In 2004, Nyovest formed a hip-hop group Childhood Gangsta with his friends while he was 13. He then left to join his following group, Slow Motion which had eight members including record producer, Aashish Gangaram of Ganja Beatz. After dropping out of school, Nyovest signed with motswako record label Impact Sounds, which also signed artists including Tuks Senganga and Morafe in 2006, but the relationship between Nyovest and Impact Sounds soured because of creative differences.In 2008, both parties separated making Nyovest an independent artist at the time.
Nyovest released his debut single, "Gusheshe", featuring Okmalumkoolkat, in 2013, and in 2014 then established his record label, Family Tree Records.His second single, "Doc Shebeleza", was released that year, named for kwaito artist Doc Shebeleza.The song received positive reviews from the public and was praised by notable acts including singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka. On 18 July 2014, Nyovest released his debut album Tsholofelo named after his sister.The album was an outstanding success, peaking number 1 on the iTunes SA album chart for 2 consecutive months (July and August).In October 2014, Nyovest was ranked no. 1 on the MTV Base show, The Hottest MC in Africa, and was ranked no. 2 on MTV SA's Hottest MCs that same year. With the success of Tsholofelo, Nyovest released the platinum edition of the album with new songs added and collaborations with Casey Veggies, DJ Drama, Wizkid and Anatii. The platinum edition was released on 17 April 2015 with a limit of 10,000 copies printed. On the third quarter of 2015, Nyovest announced that he was planning to headline a concert at Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg on 31 October 2015 called Fill Up The Dome. He quoted, "I want to fill the dome, which currently accommodates up to 20,000 people ... to its full capacity".[He also mentioned that his second album Refiloe will be released on the day of the event. On 14 August 2015, Nyovest released Mama I Made It (#MIMI), which is the lead single from his second album and one of the promoting songs for Fill Up The Dome.[28] Nyovest managed to sell out tickets for his event as he announced on 25 October 2015, on his Twitter account. On the day of the event, ticket buyers received a complimentary copy of the Refiloe album. The action resulted the album being certified gold on that day.The album was then certified platinum for shipments in excess of 40,000 copies domestically. Nyovest also announced his second same affix event Fill Up Orlando Stadium at Orlando Stadium, Soweto in Johannesburg on 29 October 2016.The event was a success as there was a total of 40,000 (stadium's capacity) attendance.For both 2015 and 2016, Nyovest was ranked no. 1 on MTV Base: SA's Hottest MCs list. He was also ranked no. 1 on the 2016 Hottest Rapper in Africa since 2014. On 4 March 2017, Nyovest released the lead single Tito Mboweni from his third album Thuto. Named after the South Africa's Minister of Finance and former SARB governor Tito Mboweni, the song commercially trended for its lyric quote, "Shaa Shaa" which is an onomatopoeia for a money note sound. Thuto was released on 5 May 2017. It was certified gold by RiSA on the day of its release and was then certified platinum within the following weeks. Nyovest announced his third "Fill Up" event, which was held on 17 November 2017, at the 94,736 capacity stadium, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg. The event was planned to fill only 75,000 of its capacity which was his biggest challenge. Nyovest had some struggles in funding the show, but finally got 3 major sponsors in assisting him: Cîroc SA, SABC 1 and Budweiser. The event did not sell all its tickets but was a success. In 2018, Nyovest released his fourth album Sweet and Short. The album was certified platinum on its day of release. Nyovest's following "Fill Up" event venue was at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban which was scheduled on 1 December 2018.He managed to sell 68,000 tickets which was a favorable outcome. The following day, Nyovest performed at the Motsepe Foundation presented event, Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 headlined by Beyoncé and Jay-Z. On 15 December 2019, Nyovest performed at his fifth annual "Fill Up" event which was held at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg, a city of North West – the province where he was born.After being criticized by hip Hop fans of leaving the genre, Cassper Nyovest returns in 2020 with A Hip Hop track titled Good For That. Nyovest garnered several endorsement deals with various companies, notably with vodka brand, Ciroc which is one of his biggest endorsement deal in his career so far.Their endorsement began in 2017, when Nyovest displayed in his music video, Tito Mboweni several Cîroc bottles. Ciroc then unveiled their deal with Nyovest. In 2015, Nyovest endorsed with MTN and AG Mobile in launching a smartphone named, AG Hashtag which was inspired and partly designed by him.[50] He also endorsed with other brands including, Shoprite, Samsung South Africa, Coca-Cola, KFC SA, Castle Lite and Nike SA. As an entrepreneur, Nyovest has founded the Family Tree Records. The record label was established in 2014 after his departure of label, Impact Soundz. In July 2015, after months of denying any romantic involvement with each other, Nyovest and actress Boitumelo Thulo finally confirmed in a July issue of DRUM that they were dating. The headline on the cover of the magazine implied that the couple was engaged but Nyovest and Thulo later denied this claiming that the magazine used the headline as a ploy to increase sales. The couple broke up in December 2015. In 2014, Nyovest was embroiled in a feud with long-time rival, AKA.[54] As Nyovest claimed his song "Doc Shebeleza" was the biggest song in South African Hip-Hop, AKA who was promoting his new single "Congratulate", showed contradiction when he tweeted, "There's a rapper running around saying he got the biggest song in the country ... I challenge you to find his song in the iTunes Top 100".Thereafter, Nyovest responded with a tweet stating reasons why his song was bigger than AKA's. The argument escalated as both rappers were responding to each other multiple times. In August 2014, the pair were scheduled to both perform on SABC 1 music show, Live Amp when a member of AKA's entourage allegedly pulled a gun on Cassper and his team.Further controversy arose in 2015, when Cassper accused AKA of slapping him which led both rappers to release diss tracks. In 2018 when Nyovest was asked about the status of his feud with AKA, he stated the two would never reconcile, which has so far proven true. In 2018, Xitsonga musician, Benny Mayengani was to do his concert named, #FillUpGiyaniStadium. As Mayengeni used a similar affix ("Fill Up"/"#FillUp") as Nyovest, Nyovest then accused Mayengani for using his trademark in a form of sending him a cease and desist letter.[59] Investigation revealed that Nyovest does not yet own the #FillUp trademark and can not take any action. Nyovest has been awarded and nominated for various music awards both locally and internationally. His first set of awards were in 2013 when he won four awards at the second edition of the South Africa Hip Hop Awards . On 13 April, he received a nomination at the 12th Headies Award in Nigeria in the category of Best African Artiste alongside Nasty C, Sarkodie from Ghana, Kenyan group Sauti Sol, and Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee. |Cassper’s Contractor Flees |Cassper’s Contractor Flees With Funds For His Studio. |CCassper Nyovest to Prince Kaybee – “You’re so obsessed with me” |Cassper Nyovest to Prince Kaybee – “You’re so obsessed with me”. DISCOGRAPHY Studio albums Tsholofelo (2014) Refiloe (2015) Thuto (2017) Sweet and Short (2018) www.wikipedia.com
DISCOGRAPHY
Studio albums
Tsholofelo (2014)
Refiloe (2015)
Thuto (2017)
Sweet and Short (2018)
