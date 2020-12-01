Cecilia Abena Dapaah born 27 November 1954 is a Ghanaian politician. She is a member of the New Patriotic Party and a former Member of Parliament for the Bantama constituency. She previously served as the deputy Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing, and is the country's current Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

Cecilia Dapaah was born in Mpasatia in the Ashanti Region.She attended the University of Ghana, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in French and linguistics in 1979. She holds a certificate in leadership from the Harvard Kennedy School, and a postgraduate certificate in International Development Studies from the University of Oslo.

Dapaah is married with one child. She is a member of the Methodist Church.

She was a development worker by profession and a special assistant to President John Kufour. In 2001, she was appointed the Chairperson of the Board of Ghana Cocoa Processing Company. She was moved from the board in 2005, and made the deputy Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing. In 2007, she was made a substantive minister till the end of the John Kufour administration in 2008.

During the 2008 general elections, Dapaah contested and won the Bantama constituency elections.She received 36,708 votes out of the 48,476 which represented 75.7% of valid votes cast. Cecilia Dapaah was a member of the Parliament of Ghana from 2009 to 2013. She served on various parliamentary committees in Ghana including Works and Housing; Advisory Committee to the Speaker of the Parliament; Employment, Social welfare and Youth; Foreign Affairs; and Special Budget.

On 7 January 2017, President Akuffo-Addo nominated her for the position of Minister of Aviation. She was vetted by the Appointments Committee of the Parliament of Ghana on 8 February 2017. During her vetting, she testified that she would improve the aviation industry in Ghana, and that her priority was to restart a national carrier by 2019. She was of the view that the unavailability of the carrier was depriving Ghana of several millions of cedis in revenue. The last national carrier was Ghana International Airlines, which collapsed in 2010.In March 2017, she announced that Ghana was progressing with its desire to become the aviation hub of the West African region.

www.ghanaweb.com