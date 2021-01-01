Menu › Country › People › Music ›
Cecilia Marfo
- Date of Birth:
- 1978-11-20
- Place of Birth:
- Bomapata
Cecilia Marfo is renowned gospel musician and a Great Worshiper of Christ. She doubles as a Prophetess of God and an Evangelist.Cecilia Marfo was born Kumasi in an area called Bompata in the Asafo Nfante Newtown. She was born in 20th November 1978.
She manages a worship centre called Osorifie Worship Centre located off the Tema Akosombo,Afienya Mataheko first bridge bus stop.
www.ghanaweb.com