Cecilia Marfo is renowned gospel musician and a Great Worshiper of Christ. She doubles as a Prophetess of God and an Evangelist.Cecilia Marfo was born Kumasi in an area called Bompata in the Asafo Nfante Newtown. She was born in 20th November 1978.

She manages a worship centre called Osorifie Worship Centre located off the Tema Akosombo,Afienya Mataheko first bridge bus stop.

www.ghanaweb.com