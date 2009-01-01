Charles Agbeve born July 21 1970,is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Agotime-Ziope Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a Diploma and a BSC from the University of Cape Coast as well as an MBA from the University of Ghana.Charles Agbeve worked as the District Manager of National Health Insurance Authority from 2009 to 2016.

