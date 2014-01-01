Charles Konadu-Yiadom born 24th march 1968,is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Nkoranza South Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a Diploma from the University of Ghana and is the Director of Brite Life MicroFinance from 2014 till date .

