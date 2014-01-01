Menu › Country › People › Politics ›
Charles Konadu Yiadom
- Date of Birth:
- 1968-03-24
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Charles Konadu-Yiadom born 24th march 1968,is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Nkoranza South Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.
He obtained a Diploma from the University of Ghana and is the Director of Brite Life MicroFinance from 2014 till date .
www.ghanaweb.com