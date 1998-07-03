Charlotte has a LL.B Hons (second class upper division) from the University of Ghana and was admitted to the Ghana Bar in 1994. She holds a Master of Laws (LL.M) from Queen's University, Canada and a Masters in Business Leadership (MBL) from the University of South Africa . Charlotte has significant experience in several facets of Law with particular specialization in Corporate/Business Law, banking, investment and employment law. In the past fifteen (15) years, she

Extensive experience as a Board Member for a number of African causes, demonstrates considerable expertise within corporate law, banking, insurance, project financing and public/private partnerships. Excels in providing comprehensive legal advice on compliance and regulatory requirements across multiple industries, and within the private and public sectors.

Significant expertise in negotiating and structuring transactions and providing support for Ghanaian companies, foreign investors and international development agencies.

Committed to delivering excellent strategic advice and leadership for public sector institutions, and national and multinational institutions and companies, builds effective working relationships with stakeholders at all professional levels. Career Summary

2011 – Present Chairperson, National Commission for Civic Education Providing education to Ghanaians on their civic rights and responsibilities, voter education and knowledge of Ghana’s Constitution in order to strengthen Ghana’s democracy. Involves managing 1700+ staff in over 200 offices nationwide.

2005 – 2011 Founder and Lead Counsel, Prime Attorneys (Business Lawyers)

2002 – 2005 General Counsel & Company Secretary, Unibank (Ghana) Limited, Accra

1997 – 2002 Senior Legal Officer, Ghana Commercial Bank Ltd

1997 – 2003 Lecturer (Part-time) [Commercial Law, Company Law, Law of Contracts] Faculty of Law, University of Ghana

1994 – 1997 Associate Barrister and Solicitor, Laryea, Laryea & Company, Accra

1994 – 1995 Teaching Assistant, Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Legon Director / Board-level Experience

2014 – Present Member, Advisory Board, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection

2012 – Present Vice Chair, African Capacity Building Foundation, Harare, Zimbabwe

2009 – Present Non-Executive Director, Ghana Reinsurance Company Ltd

2009 – 2012 Non-Executive Director, Ghana Commercial Bank Ltd

Education and Qualifications

Masters (MBL) Business Leadership, University of South Africa, Pretoria (2006)

Masters (LLM) Law, Queen’s University, Kingston, Canada (1996) Qualifying Certificate Law, Practicing Certificate to work as a Barrister & Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Ghana School of Law, Accra, Ghana (1994)

LLB (Hons) Law, University of Ghana, Legon, Ghana (1992) (Second Class Upper Division) Awards

1996 Faculty of Law, Queen’s University, Canada

E.S. Aidoo/Ghana School of Law, Best Student in Conveyancing & Drafting

1994 F.K. Apaloo/Ghana School of Law, Best Student in Company Law & Practice

1992 Ghana Bar Association, Excellence, LLB Final Examinations, University of Ghana

1991 Volta Hall Award, Best Arts Results, First University Examinations, University of Ghana

Professional Development/ Certificates

Notary Public, Republic of Ghana (2010)

Structuring & Negotiating Legal Agreements for PPP Projects:

Concession Law, Procurement and Contracts, Institute for Public-Private Partnerships, Arlington, VA, USA (2009)

PPP Skills & Competency Development, Institute for Public-Private Partnerships, Arlington, VA, USA (2009)

Basic & Advanced Securities, Securities Selling & Investment Advice, Ghana Stock Exchange, Accra (1997) Publications

• “Challenges Facing Ghanaian Youth” Paper presented at the 61st Annual New Year School, University of Ghana. January 2010

• “Governance in the Past Fifty Years & Challenges for the Future: Examining The Relevance of Ghana’s Educational Policies” Paper presented at the 58th Annual New Year School, University of Ghana. January 2007

• “An Assessment of the National Labour Commission of Ghana” 2006. Unpublished dissertation submitted to the University of South Africa

• “Citizenship, Customary Law and a Gendered Jurisprudence: A Socio-Legal Perspective.” C. Kesson-Smith and W. Tettey (2001. Wisdom Tettey et al. Critical Perspectives on Politics and Socio-Economic Development in Ghana, Leiden, Brill Publishers)

• “Remedies for International Sellers of Goods in Ghana” (1998: Centre for International Legal Studies: Release 3 July, 1998 on “Remedies for International Sellers of Goods”)

• “Reclaiming Ourselves’” Re-examining the Status of Ghanaian Women Under Customary Law.” 1996. Unpublished dissertation submitted to Queen’s University, Canada

• “Property Rights of Widows in Ghana- An Assessment of the Intestate Succession Law, PNDCL 111

