Chase Forever,born Fianko Bossman,is an award winning recording artiste and songwriter.

He was born in Hackney Town, London,and partly grew up in Ghana.He grew up listening to the likes of Michael Jackson,Luther Vandross,Paul Simon,Milli Vanilli, Usher,Bobby Brown and Boyz2Men, to name a few.

At age ten,Chase had already started writing song verses and performing. He participated in every talent show organised by his school.

