Chase Forever, born Fianko Bossman, is an award-winning recording artist and songwriter.

He was born in Hackney Town, London, and partly grew up in Ghana. He grew up listening to the likes of Michael Jackson, Luther Vandross, Paul Simon, Milli Vanilli, Usher, Bobby Brown, and Boyz2Men, to name a few.

At age ten, Chase had already started writing song verses and performing. He participated in every talent show organized by his school.

He released his debut album in 2011 which won him the best video of the year at the 2012 4Syte Music Video Awards and had 3 nominations for 2013 VGMA. in 2013, he releases his second album.

