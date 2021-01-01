Patrick Gogoh, aka Chicago, is one of Ghana's finest Ewe rappers in Ghana. He shot into fame with his collaboration, Daavi Medekuku, with Ex Doe. The track became a very successful song and thrust them both into the spotlight.

However, there were some misunderstandings over the rewards. Chicago is believed to have written all the verses even though the song was Ex-Doe's single. He then came out with tracks like Dzibodzi, Wobeko, and Daben. Wobeko was direct responses to Ex-Doe's Maba track which dissed Reggie Rockstone and Chicago himself.

After his label's producer, Yakabams travelled to the US, he found it hard to find another record label and couldn't get any records out. He learnt to play the flute and the keyboard while forming a cultural group called the Efo Music Academy.

