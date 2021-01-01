The journey began about 8 years ago when he was called into the ministry in Ghana at Living Bread International. Upon entering the U.S., he became a member of the Church of Pentecost Brooklyn Assembly where he serves the Lord now.

On one gracious Sunday, Chris was asked to lead praises and worship. Oh my God! The place was charged that the presence of the Lord was manifested in His church. Since then, this young man has been on many platforms and been used by God to bless the hearts of His children. Not only at the Church of Pentecost but many surrounding churches within the North America area.

Through life's inevitable changes, we live with a dizzying mix of belief and unbelief. As with the man in the Gospel of Mark, we cry, Lord, I believe! Help my unbelief Jesus intercedes. Looking at the state of confusion in our world today, Chris asks the Lord for his help ( Me Nyame Boa Me) and directions in these hard times.

That it may be well with him. Well in the sense that he can he live to boldly confess the goodness of his Maker so the world will know that, all things work together for good for them that love the Lord and are called according to His will. In this song, he encourages the weak and the oppress, the financially challenged and couples who desire a healthy relationship.

Other songs like, "Agyemana", Me De "akoma" and Wobewo Ma Me are directed to give thanks and adoration to show the Sovereignty of the most high God.

