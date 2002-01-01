Collins Owusu Amankwah born August 21 1980 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Manhyia North Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained an L.L.B from G.IM.P.A ,a diploma from Ikea Computer-Tek Limited and a certificate from the Ghana Institute of Journalism. Collins Owusu Amankwah worked as the general manager at All Friends FM from 2011 to 2013, a scale manager at Jakwapo Express Limited etween 2002 to 2004, an Executive Director at Clean City Initiative from 2008 to 2010 and a Member of Parliament from 2013 to 2016.

