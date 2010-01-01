Hermon Cyrus Kwesi Nhyira Oteng, better known on the music scene as Cwesi Oteng is a young Ghanaian gospel recording artist, songwriter, youth pastor, creative director, conference speaker, and youth advocate.

He music is regarded as the new sound of African gospel music, Cwesi Oteng’s music reflects his passion, soul and African connection.

However,it is the idea to do away with boundaries relating to race, culture, geographic associations and music genres together with the passion to serve his generation and impact positively the world at large that Cwesi has resolved not to limit his gift and music delivery.

Cwesi recounts as a testimony giving his life to Christ as a teenager and consequently being drawn to the things of God particularly church music thereafter.

This led to over a decade of service, learning and preparation in his local church (Tema Community 8 Lighthouse Chapel Church, Ghana) as a worship leader and music director before making a ministry debut as a solo artist in 2008 with his ‘Blessed Are They’ album.

The album, which had hit songs such as ‘Okurayen’, ‘Look into Your Eyes’, title track ‘Blessed Are They’, among others, according to Cwesi was a major learning experience for him and a product of his life experiences, young ministry and relationship with God, foreshowing a great trail in ministry that beckoned him.

True to this, ever since receiving the inspiration from God to re-brand and re-structure his music and ministry, add impacting young people as another focus and embark on charity works in 2010, a new chapter began in Cwesi’s ministry.

He has been garnering attention all over the world for his passionate, creative and quality music that has life-changing messages particularly after releasing his inspiring hit single ‘Mercy (But for Your Mercy)’, plus its video in 2010.

The accolades earned by the hit single alone have built for Cwesi a very influential image as one of the most attractive gospel music brands raising the flag of African gospel music so high.

He had multiple nominations at the 2011 Africa Gospel Music Awards (including Best Gospel Video & Discovery of the Year),

He won the Best Gospel Video’ at the 2011 Vodafone-4syte Music Video Awards, Ghana.

He also won the Best Lyrics for a Most Wanted Song’ award at the Christian Community’s 2011 and the Award for the Most Wanted Contemporary Gospel Music Awards held in February.

