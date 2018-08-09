Cynthia Mamle Morrison born 17 January 1964 is a Ghanaian politician and a member of the New Patriotic Party.She is currently the member of parliament for Agona West constituency.On 9 August 2018,she was appointed Minister designate for Gender,Children and Social Protection by President Nana Akufo-Addo. She acquired a teacher training certificate at Maria Montessori Training School in 1992.

She also has certificates in catering.Cynthia Mamle Morrison contested and won the New Patriotic Party parliamentary seat for Agona West Constituency in the Central Region.She won this seat during the 2016 Ghanaian general elections.Two other candidates namely Charles Obeng-Inkoom of National Democratic Congress Party and Evans Idan Coffie of Convention People's Party also contested in the 2016 by-election of the Agona West constituency held in 2016.Cynthia won the election by obtaining 32,770 votes out of the 56,878 cast,representing 58.03 percent of total valid votes.

