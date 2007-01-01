Ahoofe Daasebre Gyamenah as he is affectionately known is clearly one of the most talented young artists in Ghana.He first shot into the music scene in the 1990's at a time when hip life was the in thing,to prove that highlife was still alive and was still appealing.His smooth seductive voice and corny lyrics won him the hearts of many women with his single, "Kokooko". He has since become a household name with several albums to his credit. His current album, in spite of his current predicament with the Law, is still enjoying massive airplays and sales and receiving rave reviews. He has as much Ghana Music Awards on his mantelpiece as he has a repertoire of great hits.

Many of his fans may not know that Daasebre is a Muslim and Abubakar Siddiq is his Islamic name.His late mother was a Muslim who died when Daasebre was only five years old.

He was christened as Kojo Gyamenah and as a royal he later added "Daasebre" to distinguish himself from others with the same name.Daasebre is preparing to release a gospel album to underscore his love for God and also thank the Almighty for seeing him through the difficult times he faced when he was incarcerated for alleged involvement in smuggling cocaine to. He was in a London jail for a year until he was acquitted of all the charges in 2007.

