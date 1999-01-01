Daasebre Kojo Gyamenah is a highlife musician from Ghana who became very popular for his debut hit ‘Kokooko’ (1999) which featured Lord Kenya.The song was the first major fusion of hiplife and highlife in Ghana and meant a successful career for both musicians.

Ace highlife singer, Daasebre “Ahuofe” Gyamenah, a name his fans gave him after the release of his hit song, “Ahoofe”, which literally means beautiful or the handsome one. One other name that the singer has in his “portmanteau” that many of his fans may not know is Abubakar Siddiq. Daasebre was born as a Muslim Abubakar Siddiq but also listens to the name Kojo Gyamenah. “Daasebre was born into Islam. His late mother was a Muslim who died when Daasebre was only five years old.

Daasebre was christened as Kojo Gyamenah and as a royal he later added “Daasebre” to distinguish himself from others with the same name. Later on in his life he adopted the Islamic name in line with his faith. He uses both his names and as a man of the people, he does not see why Christians and Muslims should be in conflict over doctrinal differences. He has separated his work from his religion to enable him to preach peace and morality to people from different religious backgrounds.

In 2006, Daasebre was imprisoned in the United Kingdom for possession of drugs and was later acquitted of the offence. But this didn’t stop him from releasing another album called “A Friend In Need’. It became a hit on Ghanaian radio charts with the popular songs ‘Seetei’, ‘Wafom’, ‘Ahuofe’ and ‘How Far’.

