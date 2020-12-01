Daddy Lumba (born Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, 29 September 1964) is a Ghanaian singer who was based in Cologne, Germany.He was born as Charles Kwadwo Fosuh in Nsuta near Mampong in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

In the early 1980s, he debuted on the highlife scene with his massive hit "Yeeye Aka Akwantuo Mu" with Nana Acheampong (known together as 'Lumba Brothers').This song depicted the number of Ghanaian immigrants that originally leave the country to seek better fortunes abroad but make those temporary homes permanent due to financial, emotional, or other unforeseen hardships.

Yereye Aka Akwantuo Mu was with his colleague Nana Acheampong under the name Lumba Brothers spawned several hits and established Daddy Lumba as a versatile and highly gifted musician.Lumba’s wife, Akosua Serwa, produced the album.He has been consistent with the release of multiple-hit albums since then and has established himself as one of Ghana's most popular singers of his genre, Highlife.

He introduced a future love song master, Ofori Amponsah, through his blockbuster hit album Wo Ho Kyere (1999).Daddy Lumba pairing in 1999 with the rising star produced five hits and shot Ofori Amponsah into the limelight. Altogether he has sprung the careers of 13 different Ghanaian musicians.

Another collaborative effort was Ahenfo Kyinye (2004) with Pat Thomas. Daddy Lumba's other albums include: Obi Ate Meso Bo,Sika Asem, Ohia Asem, Playboy, Sesee Wo Se, Odo Foforo, Biribi Gyegye Wo, Back For Good, Mesom Jesus, Hwan Na Otene, Ebi Se Eye Aduro, Aben Wo Ha, Adepa Hye Adepa, Poison, Ofie Banbofo, Mato Odo Mu, Bubra, Tokrom, Asee Ho and Odo Bewu Dee. In December 2007, he reunited with Nana Acheampong for a concert and there are talks of the two having another album together.

Lumba proved that he is still a force to reckon with when he scored several nominations in the 2008 Ghana Music Awards with his album,Tokrom.In all he has 22 albums that he wrote and produced.Altogether he has released more than 25 albums as a songwriter, or singer or producer or all three including his 25th album, Sika, in December 2008.His last release was 2011's "Ko Kye Po".

In 1999,he won three awards including best album and the most popular song of the year at the Ghana Music Awards.Before the year 2002,Daddy came out every year with a hit album. His solo career has not been short of controversy; one moment he would release a gospel album and the next he would shock people with his provocative lyrics and music videos.He owns his own studio where he does all his work and also owns machines for mastering, cassette duplication, loading, printing and shrink wrapping exclusively for his works. His music has evolved over the years to reflect the changes in taste and demands for music; he can currently be described as a contemporary highlife artist.

Daddy Lumba has won several Ghana Music Awards and other excellence awards and continue to appeal to the young and old.

