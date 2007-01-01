Charles Kwadwo Fosu aka Daddy Lumba is a phenomenal musician with an incredible career spanning over twenty years. He remains one of the most consistent musicians alive. His first album, Yereye Aka Akwantuo Mu was with his colleague Nana Acheampong under the name Lumba Brothers spawned several hits and established Daddy Lumba as a versatile and highly gifted musician.

He has since released over 19 other albums as a songwriter, or singer or producer or all three. These include Obi Ato Meso Boo, Sika Asem, Ohia Asem, Playboy, Sesee Wo Se, Odo Foforo, Biribi Regyegye Wo, Back For Good, Mesom Jesus, and Woana Na Otene. Others are Aben Wo Ha, Woho Kyere, Adepa Hye Adepa, Poison, Papa Samo, Ofie Banbofo, Asee Ho, Odo Bewu Dee Eno Nwu and Ahenfo Kyinie.

His solo career has been nothing short of controversy; one moment he would release a gospel album and in the next he would shock people with his provocative lyrics and music videos. He owns his own studio where he does all his work and also owns machines that do mastering, cassette duplication, loading, printing and shrink wrapping exclusively for his works. His music has evolved over the years to reflect the changes in taste and demands for music; he can currently be described as a contemporary highlife artist. Daddy Lumba has won several Ghana Music Awards and other excellence awards and continue to appeal to the young and old.

In December 2007, he reunited with Nana Acheampong for a concert and there are talks of the two having another album together. Lumba proved that he is still a force to recon with when he scored several nominations in the 2008 Ghana Music Awards with his album, Tokurom.