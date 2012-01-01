Born Armstrong Affum, Dadie Opanka is a rapper, performer, poet, composer and a songwriter from Tema, Ghana.He became porpular following the release of a freestyle 'Simple' which he did on Bradez's song.

The song went viral prompting him to record and release his singles namely 'Taste' and 'Talk of The Town'.

He is one of the top musicians in the country with the most interactive fans and a strong social media influence. He has collaborated with a number of Ghanaian top musicians namely Kwaw Kese on 'Popping' (2012).

In 2012, the song became Best hip-hop Song of The Year at the Ghana Music Awards. He has shared the stage with the likes T-Pain, Mavado, Sarkodie and many more.

He has so far released two mixtape albums namely 'Definition of T.E.M.A' and 'Born Again'. He is currently working on his debut album titled '*AKWAABA' (Welcome).

