Daniel Kweku Botwe is a Ghanian ICT specialist and politician. He is the Member of Parliament for Okere constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He served as Minister of Communications in the John Agyekum Kufour administration and as of 2017 is the Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development in the Nana Akuffo Addo administration.

He was enrolled at the Presbyterian Primary and Middle Schools at Mabang in the Ahafo-Ano of the Ashanti Region for his primary education.He obtained his GCE Ordinary Level certificate at Kumasi Academy, and his GCE Advanced Level certificate in 1977 from Achimota School. He gained admission into the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

While at KNUST, he was elected as the national secretary of the National Union of Ghana Students from 1982 to 1983. His election coincided with the beginning of the military rule led by the Provisional National Defence Council.

His activism and criticism of the ruling elite resulted in him being targeted as a troublemaker. He was sentenced to exile with other Ghanaians to the Ivory Coast. He later returned to Ghana to take up an appointment as a computer analyst.

Dan Botwe contested and won the New Patriotic Party General Secretary election in 1998. He was instrumental in the election of John Kufour as President of Ghana in the 2000 general elections. He served in various other capacities in the party including the National Treasurer of the Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party, and Director of Operations and Research at the National Headquarters.

He contested in the parliamentary election as MP for Okere District in 2008 after the incumbent, Bradford Kwame Daniel Adu,had decided to step down as the constituency's parliamentarian. Botwe obtained 11,974 votes out of the 19,684 total votes cast, representing 60.8% of the vote, to become the new member of parliament. He went on to win two successive parliamentary elections in 2012 and 2016.

ss As MP he has contributed to the development of his constituency in several ways. He promised his support for Dreams FC, a Ghana Premier League team that plays their home game at Dawu, a town in his constituency.

