Born in Accra on November 7, 1928 (died on July 16 2006), Mr Justice Annan attended Accra Academy, (1939-1945) and Achimota College (1946-48) before going to the University of Hull, the United Kingdom (U.K) where he obtained LL B (Hons) in 1956. He was called to the Bar in 1958 at Middle Temple, UK. Mr Justice Annan served at the Attorney-General's Department from 1958 to 1964 as Assistant State Attorney, State Attorney and Senior State Attorney.

He moved to the Bench in 1964 when he was appointed as a Circuit Court Judge (1964-1966); High Court Judge (1966-1971) and Appeal Court Judge (1971 - 1979).

Mr Justice Annan was also the Stool Lands Boundaries Settlement Commissioner from 1974-1976 and Member of the Legal Class Appointment Board (1974-1976)

Mr Justice Annan was a keen sports lover. He was Chairman, Ghana Boxing Promotion (1973-1976) Chairman; Boxing Authority (1980-1982) and President, Ghana National Olympic Committee (1983-1985). On the media front; he appointed the Chairman of the Press Freedom and Complaints Committee of the Ghana Press Commission in 1980. He also served as Chairman, Ghana Police Council in 1984 and Chairman, National Economic Commission in 1984.

On the political scene, Mr Justice Annan held several positions under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He was appointed Member, Pr ovisional National Defence Council, 1984 and Chairman, National Commission for Democracy in 1984. One of his high points was in January 1993 when he was appointed Speaker of Parliament, a position he held under two successive Parliaments from 1993-2000.

He was a Christian and was married with 4 children. His hobby was gardening.

