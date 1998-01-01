Daniel Okyem Aboagye born December 31st 1973 and born in Atwima Boko in the Ashanti Region of Ghana,is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. Okyem Aboagye studied at the University of Ghana where he received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

He graduated in 2002 with an MBA and MIS in Accounting from the Troy University, Alabama, USA. Okyem Aboagye was certified in 2003 as a public accountant at the Certified Public Accountant of USA.He started his career as the branch manager of SINAPI ABA TRUST in 1998.He later became the project manager of Opportunity International between 2003 and 2006.Okyem Aboagye was the financial controller of Globe Union in USA and CEO of MGI Microfinance in 2208-2012.

In 2015 he contested and won the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries for Bantama constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He won this parliamentary seat during the 2016 Ghanaian General Elections .

