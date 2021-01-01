Hon. Daoud Anum Yemoh (NDC) (Domeabra-Obom) A journalist and communications expert born on May 6, 1954 who hails from La in Accra in the Greater Accra region. He obtained a diploma in journalism from Ghana Institute of Journalism in 1981 and a diploma in social sciences from the Academy of Science and Management in Bulgaria in 1985. He last worked with the National Achives of Ghana as assistant archivist before becoming an MP. Married with five children and believes in Islam. He obtained 11,312 votes out of the 15,503 valid votes cast = 73.0% in the last elections.

GhanaMPs.gov.gh