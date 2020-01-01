David Asibi Ayindenaba Akpasera is a Ghanaian politician. He is the presidential candidate for the People's National Convention (PNC) in the 2020 Ghanaian general election.

Akpasera contested the nomination for candidate for the Bolgatanga East seat prior to the 2016 election.

A dispute developed between him and Bernard Mornah, the PNC Chairman at the time. He accused Mornah of deleting his name from the list submitted by the party to the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

He ultimately did not make it onto the ballot box.

In 2020 however, he managed to secure the nomination of the party to contest the 2020 Ghanaian general election as their presidential candidate.

His running mate was Divine Ayivor. He is one of twelve candidates for the election.

www.wikipedia.com