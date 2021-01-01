Eric Turkson, aka Ded Buddy established his presence in the hiplife industry over a decade ago and has been rumoured to release a comeback album soon.He realized his calling into the music industry at the age of 6. He used to sing in churches and he fully realized his talent in music during his secondary school days in Ghana.Friends used to call him "buddy music" because his voice was beyond description.

In 1990, together with Eddie Blay, Tiny Quaye and Jake, Ded Buddy formed a group called NFL. Exposure gained in NFL led him to perform for Stevie Wonder during Panafest 1994. He also performed at many other events. Being classified as the best Akan R&B singer, Ded Buddy in the 1990's translated Boyz II Men's 'I'll make love to You' into Akan and this caught the attention of many fans.

His music prowess led to an invitation by former President Rawlings to perform at the first ever peace concert organized in Accra. He was also invited to sing at Miss Ghana event.Encouraged by friends and family, Ded Buddy released his first hit album and he became a household name because fans related easily to his music.

