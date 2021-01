Della Adjoa Sowah born 23 November 1959 is the Ghanaian Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.She is also the Member of Parliament for Kpando constituency.

Della earned her degree in Social Sciences from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 1981.She holds a Diploma in Finance and an MBA in Business Administration.

