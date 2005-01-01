Derrick Oduro born 23 February 1958 is a Ghanaian politician and a retired military personnel with the Ghana Army and has a rank of Major.He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the deputy minister for Defense in Ghana. He is also a member of parliament for Nkoranza North Constituency. Hon.Derek Oduro hails from Dromankese in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana.

He holds a Masters of Arts In Governance and Leadership from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).He also holds a Diploma in Public Finance from the Institute of Accountancy Training and a Certificate from Cranfield University.He begun his career as a bursar at Akosas Business College from 1977 to 1979. After which he was drafted into the military from 1979 to 2005.

He retired from the military and became a presiding member of the Nkoranza District Assembly. from 2005 to 2007.In 2007,under the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, Hon. Derrick Oduro defeated his opponents from other political parties to represent the Nkoranza North Constituency. And has represented his constituency to date.

www.ghanaweb.com