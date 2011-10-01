Diana Hamilton,a powerful, multi-octave and gifted artiste is leading the way to the new generation of Africa gospel music. She has recently won the Best Artiste Europe at the Africa Gospel Awards 2011.

With a staggering powerful and sensitive voice and an inspired writer's hand in music and words,she has become one of Africa gospel's most talked-about talents across the world.She has ministered at various churches across the world. Her debut album, ‘Osoro be kasa’ hit the music charts in Ghana in 2007 and was nominated for Best Female Vocal Performance and Gospel Song of the year for Ghana Music awards 2008.

Her second album, ‘Ensi Wo Yie’ catapulted her into prominence. Her song ‘Ensi wo Yie’ recived nomination for Gospel song of the year 2010 at the Ghana Music Awards. Diana Hamilton was also nominated for Best Musician at the Ghana UK Based Achievement Awards 2010. She was also nominated for Best Female artiste at the Africa Gospel Awards 2011.This album has been a blessing to many who keep sharing their testimonies.

She was born to Apostle Felix Antwi and Mrs Comfort Antwi a former Executive Council Memeber of the Church of Pentecost who presently heads the Takoradi Area of the Church. Diana is the third of eight children. From humble beginning, she attended Morning Star School in Accra, Ghana and proceeded to Ghana National College Cape Coast where she had her secondary education. Her interest in helping humanity led her to pursue a carrier in Nursing. She is married to Dr Joseph Hamilton and they have been recently blessed miraculously with twins after six years of waiting on the Lord.

For Diana, it is an honour and privilege to stand and lead God's children in the art of spiritual intimacy in all genres. She understands that worship is what brings the overwhelming presence of God.Testimonies of relief and hope follow her wherever she ministers. Her aim is to make full proof of her ministry as a worship and praise leader.She believes her music ministry has a key role in edifying, encouraging and exhorting the saints as the coming of the Lord draws near.

From her birth to her humble youth in Kumasi, Ghana, Diana developed a profound music talent at a very tender age that has led to a celebrated journey. She started off in mainstream music as a backing vocal with Francis Agyei on most of his albums and live shows and Reverend Jesse Dickson. She has also shared the same stage with leading musicians across the world.

She is a regular host on OHTV’s (SKY 199) "Africa Rising" and has performed on several Christian Networks. Diana has served as Music director of Royal Priesthood, the resident Choir of the Church of Pentecost UK and prior to this was the Music Director of ‘Vibrations’, a music group at Kumasi Nursing Training College.

Diana Hamilton enjoys cooking and designs her own fashion. She remains a mentor for a lot of upcoming gospel musicians. She also finds time to mentor a lot of youths in her local church. She is in the process of registering a charity in aid of underprivileged children in Africa.

Talented. Anointed. Inspired. Driven. Dedicated. Diligent.

Diana Hamilton is a music phenomenon on the rise and a leading voice in the future of contemporary Africa gospel music. Diana Hamilton is the incredibly gifted songstress whose vocal ability has positioned her as one of the music industry’s best-loved talents! Her latest project, ‘BLESSINGS’, makes the AGMA award winning artistes an industry mogul. Now is the time for us all to receive the ‘blessings’ by picking up a copy from the 1st October 2011 from the new project, BLESSINGS.

She is currently managed by King David Music in Ghana and Ultimate Praise Incorporated abroad.

